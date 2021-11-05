WhatsApp becomes unusable with this update: be careful

On WhatsApp, a new update puts a smartphone model in crisis. Let’s see which users will have to pay attention.

Almost a year ago, the stable build OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 which has made its way into the best OnePlus phones, including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7 and the series North. In addition, the company also announced the upgrade to OnePlus 6 And 6T, making Android 11 the third update for these devices. While this update is great news for users, there is still a big problem popping up.

In fact, with the new update, Whatsapp it becomes almost unusable. This problem is already known in OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 6 and 6T and was raised by several users. At the moment, however, there is still no fix to this bug. So if you break down in front of this update you will have to remember that after doing it WhatsApp will no longer work correctly.

WhatsApp, yet another function for vowels is coming: listening to them will no longer be essential

A new tool coming up Whatsapp it frees us from all the voice messages we receive. In fact, it often happens that we can’t listen to an audio sent by a friend or family member, so the instant messaging giant is trying to help all users. The developers are working on a tool that allows transcribe the voice messages received.

Furthermore, this novelty should be introduced first for all devices iOS, as revealed by the specialized site WABetaInfo. Meanwhile, important news on the optimization of the function are emerging from the team of developers. In fact, scrolling through the timeline of the voice message, the phrase pronounced at that specific moment will be highlighted, with the relative time indicated alongside. These messages can also be forwarded and are protected by security end-to-end encryption.