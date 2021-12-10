WhatsApp begins testing payments in digital currencies with Meta’s Novi wallet

Despite opposition from some US senators to the launch of Meta’s digital currency products, the development of the digital wallet of the social media giant, Novi, continues apace.

Stephane Kasriel, director of crypto and fintech unit Novi, officially announced Wednesday that Meta’s messaging app, WhatsApp, has started testing transactions via the Novi wallet.

According to the manager, the new function is available for a “limited number of people” In the USA, and allows users to send and receive money on WhatsApp “instantly and without commission.“

“There is a new way to try the Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp, making transferring money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. “

Kasriel he pointed out that Meta was able to test and identify which features and functionalities are “most important to people”After the introduction of the pilot test on Novi in ​​mid-October. Furthermore, he added that using Novi does not affect the privacy of personal messages and calls on WhatsApp, “which are always end-to-end encrypted.“

Will Cathcart, director of WhatsApp at Meta, he confirmed the news on Twitter, announcing that some users in the US can now send and receive money with Novi on the messaging app. “People use WA to coordinate the transfer of money to loved ones, and now Novi will help to do it securely, instantly and without fees,” has explained.

Previously known as Facebook, Meta officially launched a pilot test on digital currencies in October in collaboration with the large cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and stablecoin company Paxos. The test was initially organized in the US and Guatemala, using Pax Dollar (USDP), a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by the blockchain trust company Paxos.

A US non-profit organization, the Open Markets Institute, subsequently sent a letter to several regulators, including the Justice Department, stating that Meta may be involved in “illegal activities of receiving deposits without a banking license.“The organization specifically reported that USDP is one of the smallest stablecoins”with much less liquidity and usage”Versus large stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

“There are several legal and regulatory implications for the Facebook pilot that deserve special attention from agencies,”Pointed to the letter from the Open Markets Institute.