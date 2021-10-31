WhatsApp Beta 2.21.22.21 for Android: here are the news

The development work of the developer team continues unabated Whatsapp, which in the past few hours has kicked off the release of another beta version of this popular cross-platform instant messaging application for Android-based devices: we are talking about the version 2.21.22.21.

What’s new in WhatsApp Beta version 2.21.22.21 for Android

A couple of years ago, the WhatsApp team first introduced “WhatsApp from Facebook” in the beta versions of the application and then also in the stable ones in the opening screen, to highlight that it is an app that is part of the group of products that belong to the social network giant.

Probably few will be surprised, therefore, if after the announcement in recent days of the name change from Facebook to Meta also in WhatsApp the time has come to make room for the new name of the American giant.

After all, Will Cathcart on Twitter in recent days he had announced that the Facebook name would be replaced by Meta within WhatsApp and the developers immediately got to work. In addition, the wording “WhatsApp from Facebook” has also been removed from the settings menu.

In all likelihood, this change will soon be implemented in stable versions of the messaging app as well.

This release also fixes the bug related to the ability to view reactions, a feature still available only in beta.

Loading... Advertisements

How to download the new beta version of the app

If you want to try version 2.21.22.21 of WhatsApp Beta for devices based on the Google mobile operating system, you have the possibility to do so through the Google Play Store by subscribing to the beta testing channel (you can find the page dedicated to this program by following this link) .

Those who have not been able to sign up for the beta program but would like to try this version of the popular instant messaging app anyway can do so by manually installing its APK file, which can be downloaded from APK Mirror (find the page dedicated to it by following this link ).

You may also be interested in: our WhatsApp guides