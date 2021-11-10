WhatsApp Beta for Android has something new for those who want to feel free

The Whatsapp beta introduced a feature that many perhaps needed, and which, from now on, can be safely used. It was an idea already thought out and released for Apple devices, but now we can also use it for all other mobile phones.

Whatsapp it is renewed further and adds a setting that users would have liked to see, especially they expected that sooner or later one might be released function of the genus.

READ ALSO: DJI Mavic 3 leaves us speechless: official, with Hasselblad camera and 46 minutes of flight

In fact, in addition to the various options which will be published later and will be able to see the light before long – as a Community for example – this, on the other hand, could turn out to be more useful, and more in demand than the others. But let’s understand why there were so many people eager to see her and how efficient it will actually be for us.

What the feature consists of

Let’s talk aboutupdate 2.21.23.10 of Whatsapp, and which adds a feature that allows you to access the multi-device support. As we had already mentioned it was initially introduced only for iOS, while now users of Android will enjoy this setting.

Until now the function was optional, that is, to have the possibility to try it we would have had to activate it instrument directly from the app, while now Whatsapp wants at all costs that people install theupdate, making it virtually mandatory even for those to whom does not care.

In a nutshell if you are one of the tester and you have participated in this program, you will not be able to anymore abandon it and you will have to, whether you want it or not, to continue it in order to test thesetting. This means two things: first, that the user will have to disconnect all the connected devices then reconnect them through the multi-device function activated, and also that the release of this new update it could happen sooner than expected.

ALSO READ: Announced a new cooling system for smartphones, and it is signed by Xiaomi

However, WaBetaInfo states that it is only the first version of the option, consequently this suggests that there will be one later on improved. Currently it is possible to connect up to four devices simultaneously without the mobile phone is connected to the network, which makes it very varied and functional.

