WhatsApp Beta version 2.21.23.1 unveils a new feature

After the update of the past few days WhatsApp Beta to introduce the new rebranding of Meta, in these hours the application development team has released theWhatsApp Beta update 2.21.23.1.

What’s new in WhatsApp Beta update 2.21.23.1

With the new build of the application we find that the developers of WhatsApp Beta are testing the possibility of delete chat messages for everyone regardless of when they were sent. If, in fact, until today, it is possible to delete a message sent in chat within and no later than 4096 seconds, that is 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds, soon each user will be able to delete a message without more time limits.

A screenshot from WhatsApp Beta update 2.21.23.1 clearly shows the possibility of deleting an old message sent three months ago. The feature is currently under development and is not yet available for testing by users subscribed to the beta channel; we are not even sure that the feature will actually delete sent messages as well first of its introduction.

How to update WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp beta update 2.21.23.1 is currently being released for all users subscribed to the beta channel of the Google Play Store. In case the update is not yet ready for your device, you can manually download the APK from this APK Mirror link.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!