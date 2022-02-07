WhatsApp, beware of the February 8 hoax

4

























In view of theFebruary 8, 2022news that was a hoax already on February 8, 2021 is back in vogue: Whatsapp is changing policy for the privacy, our data is at risk. It is not true, as it was not last year, but the news turns easily because it touches a nerve: the trust of users in the way in which the Facebook-Meta group manages personal data.









Also because just over a year ago, between the end of December 2020 and the beginning of January 2021, WhatsApp actually announced the arrival of a new privacy policy with the possibility of share some user data with third-party companies, especially those with a WhatsApp Business profile. All this, at the time, raised a huge fuss and forced Facebook to postpone the entry into force of the new privacy policy several times. In the meantime, however, the European authorities for the protection of privacy had moved and things got further complicated for Facebook, which in the meantime became a destination. But what changes for WhatsApp, therefore, on February 8, 2022?

WhatsApp: on February 8, 2022 nothing changes

Let’s clarify it immediately: theFebruary 8, 2022, nothing changes on WhatsApp. This date, but 2021 and not 2022, was the one originally chosen by WhatsApp for the entry into force of the new privacy policy. Then it was postponed to May, then it was explained that some changes were coming, but only in some countries.

As the site correctly points out Bufale.nettherefore, to say that February 8, 2022 changes WhatsApp privacy is one fake news, news without any foundation. If you happen to read such news, then, do not believe it and avoid sharing it: you would do nothing but help spread a fake news.

WhatsApp privacy: how it works in Europe

The news of the WhatsApp privacy change starting from February 8, 2022 is therefore false, for two reasons: the first is the date, the second is that in any case Europe things are very different than in the United States.

In the EU, in fact, the European regulation is in force GDPR which strictly regulates the way in which companies, including WhatsApp, can manage customer data and, above all, share it with other companies.

But not only: the European Commission does not miss an opportunity to make your breath feel on the neck of WhatsApp precisely with regard to the management of user data. In fact, at the end of January Didier ReyndersEuropean Commissioner of Justice, has sent WhatsApp an official letter in which he asks the company to respect the European standards in terms of information to users.

According to the EU, in practice, WhatsApp must explain much more clearly to its users what changes in data management, even when little or nothing changes.