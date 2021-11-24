WhatsApp, beware of this message! It steals your account and all your data. How to defend yourself

We know well the dangers behind a WhatsApp message which does not come from our contacts. Very often that message, although harmless in appearance, hides a trap that allows malicious people to take possession of our smartphone as well as our most sensitive data. And this despite the fact that the instant messaging application is protected with the end-to-end encryption.

New only in chronological order is the message that is endangering millions of profiles. A trick now old but still widely used and also working and born using WhatsAppWeb. In this case, in fact, to access the desktop version you need a verification code, which if it ends up in the wrong hands could make you lose the account that passes into the hands of malicious people ready to use it for their malicious purposes.

WhatsApp: yet another scam message! How to defend yourself

In this case the State Police intervened who wanted to release a press release on their Facebook page in which users are warned of the danger they could incur once the message scam has crept into their smartphone. Here is the message from the State Police: “To activate the Whatsapp messaging app on your smartphone you need to enter a code that is sent via SMS to the device. Through this procedure, cybercriminals are able to send the victim an SMS in which they are asked to send this code, making the phone number of a contact in the address book appear as the sender.. Sending the code allows them to activate a new Whatsapp on a different device but referring to the telephone number of the chosen victim who, in fact, loses ownership of it.“.

Basically the criminals do nothing but send a message to unsuspecting users making them believe that it is used to verify the WhatsApp app but in truth it is just another way to enter their smartphone. In this case then the hackers do nothing but activate the user’s account (unaware) on a device other than the main one but with the reference of the telephone number of the victim who in fact loses ownership. Advice? Always be extremely careful not to risk giving away sensitive data to cyber-criminals checking every single message and above all not replying to allow access.

