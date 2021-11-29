WhatsApp blocked after the update? Here’s how to fix it

The latest version of WhatsApp Beta for Android and iOS brings two critical bugs that prevent the messaging app from being used correctly. Here’s how to fix startup problems

The latest software updates don’t always improve the user experience. As a downside to the improvements and optimizations theoretically made by developers with the most recent releases, there are also hitches and bugs that could cause some annoyance for those who usually use a certain program or even their personal smartphone, with consequences undoubtedly impacting on the work activity.

What is happening in these hours with Whatsapp photograph the initial preamble in the best possible way. As reported by the “usual” WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app appears to be struggling with some critical bugs introduced in the latest beta versions for Android and iOS smartphones. And this is not a secondary problem, taking into account the massive use of the program (both for work reasons and for mere entertainment) and the seriousness of the defect: according to the copious reports that can be read on the web, many users would not in fact be able to able to start Whatsapp after loading a new status update or sent messages in group chats.

As reiterated at the beginning, the bug indiscriminately affects the owners of Android and iOS smartphones and, in particular, the versions 2.21.24.11 and 2.21.240.14 of the WhatsApp Beta apps respectively for the “green robot” and iPhone. If you are also struggling with this problem, we explain how to solve it.

First of all, it must be said that there is a quick fix: downgrade to one previous beta version of WhatsApp. IPhone users will be able to use TestFlight, taking care to select WhatsApp Messenger and access the “Previous builds” section, where it will be possible to proceed with the download of the penultimate beta of the messaging app; however, we recommend that you back up your history before installing the new update, in order to avoid possible risks deriving from further hitches.

How to downgrade WhatsApp Beta on Android

Who uses one instead Android smartphone, will be able to link to the page APKMirror and install the previous beta version of WhatsApp, but in this case it will be necessary make a backup to restore the chat history, which will otherwise be lost. Alternatively, it is possible to proceed with a slightly more complicated path, recommended precisely for the more “geeks” or the more practical: use the Android debug bridge on smartphones with at least Android version 10 or later on board.

To do this, you must first enable the USB debugging on the smartphone, by accessing the device settings and entering the “Developer options” section: to unlock the category just mentioned, simply tap the build number listed in “About phone” seven times. At this point, connect the Android smartphone to the PC via USB cable and proceed with the download of the adb tools, which must then be extracted to the PC in a folder: the latter, moreover, must also contain the previous version of WhatsApp Beta for Android, which can always be downloaded from APKMirror. To facilitate operations, we recommend renaming this application as “app.apk”.

Enter the folder thus created, click with the right mouse button and select “Open in Windows Terminal”, taking care to type the command “adb devices” without quotes. The last step is to enter the following code string: adb push app.apk /data/local/tmp/app.apk

adb shell pm install -r -d /data/local/tmp/app.apk