WhatsApp, bomb trick: how to send a disappearing photo

Check a trick on WhatsApp to send some photos which will then disappear. So let’s see how to apply it on the Meta service.

One of the most popular features of Whatsapp is precisely that of being able to send photos to your friends or relatives. However, it often happens that users regret the photos sent, for this reason a trick could help you to avoid second thoughts. In fact, this will be possible above all thanks to a new function on the messaging application of the colossus of Half. In fact, when we go to take a photo, before sending it we will have to perform the following step.

Therefore before pressing the ‘Send’ button you will have to go and click on ‘1’ circled down. Once you click this button you will be able to allow the recipient to view the content only once. Those who receive this photo can therefore see it only once and it it will not be saved in its gallery. This will therefore allow us to better defend our privacy. But be careful because the other user can always take a screenshot.

WhatsApp, it is possible to listen to the audio again before sending it: how to do it

There are always lots of news inside Whatsapp and although the application hasn’t given any security news, the development team continues to work on some tools. Indeed the application of the group Half has decided to give the possibility of i listen to the voice messages again before sending them. The portals took care of announcing it The Verge And iDownloadBlog. For a long time, therefore, users have been asking for this feature and finally got it.

The social channels of the social network took care of the news. Here we read that it is being released for all devices (Android, iOS, web and desktop). Furthermore, the application is self-explanatory. In fact, just open any chat and hold down the classic microphone button, located at the bottom right. While recording audio then you can stop sending the message and then resume it later. In addition there will also be the icon of trash can, if the user wants to delete the audio before sending it.