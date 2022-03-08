WhatsApp, bombshell news coming: in ‘groups’ everything will change

Bomb news coming to WhatsApp: everything within the ‘groups’ will change in the well-known application by Mark Zuckerberg

The team of Whatsapp keep working tirelessly to add more features in its application, also going to study new solutions that allow to match those of its main competitor, that is Telegram. In fact, we recently saw how WhatsApp is preparing to receive Community but the news does not end there, since a new one beta update for iOS introduced the foundations for a brand new feature, which should arrive with an upcoming version of the app.

Precisely, the boys of WABetaInfo in the source of the beta of the instant messaging app they found some references to a function already present for some time in the Telegram channels. And that could soon also arrive on Mark Zuckerberg’s app.

According to reports, in fact, Whatsapp would be working on group surveys. The feature is apparently currently in development and such a feature could be useful in groups in a number of circumstances, as it would allow managers to quickly probe the mood of the participants for the organization of initiatives or check the preferences of the individual members of the group in question, without getting confused. But let’s see together in more detail the characteristics of this feature.

WhatsApp: polls in groups are coming

In fact, in the screenshot published by WABetaInfoit shows itself the graphical interface of the survey creation system. At this point, group administrators will be able to choose the question to ask in the survey and of course to follow the various answers.

On the other hand, it is still unclear whether how it happens on groups Facebook will be given the option to allow users to add additional options. However, the system looks similar to the one available on for years Twitter, where you can easily create a survey and see the results right away. In fact, Twitter only allows you to vote once in a poll and the total number of votes cast up to that point and the remaining time for the poll are shown under the options. Therefore, it is easy to assume that similar features are also provided for WhatsApp.

Also, at the moment no indications have emerged on the possible launch date of this feature. So, we just have to wait for further updates and await the arrival of the long-awaited surveys in the groups.