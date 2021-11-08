WhatsApp brings big news for the multi-device function

WhatsApp just brought a new app update Beta for Android, the 2.21.23.10, In the Google Play Beta Program and the most significant change concerns the expansion of the availability of the multi-device function.

In the last few days we have seen Whatsapp in the ranking of the most downloaded apps, the Communities and some other minor news. Today, however, we return to talk about one of the biggest and most anticipated novelties in the recent history of the app.

WhatsApp Beta: the news of the update 2.21.23.10

The last time we broached the subject multi-device from Whatsapp we told you about the significant change on the horizon, today we are not yet at the decisive turning point, but a good step is taken in the right direction.

Immediately after launch, WhatsApp only allowed Beta users to join the Multi-Device (beta) program, allowing you to connect up to 4 devices and one smartphone at a time. After a while, the beta program of this important feature was also open to users of the stable version of WhatsApp.

In the beta version 2.21.19.9 for Android, then, there were indications that WhatsApp would have extended the function to everyone in a future update. Well, that update has arrived.

The change introduced with WhatsApp Beta 2.21.23.10 is easy to say: the option “Abandon the Beta version” has been removed, indeed, by opening the “Connected devices” tab, the link to “Multi-device (beta) no longer appears. “. In short, users who had already joined the beta program can no longer leave it. For non-participating users already involved in the novelty, this also implies that the previously connected devices have been disconnected and must now be linked again via the multi-device function, now active for everyone.

The imminence of the novelty, however, had been suggested by the recent addition of the possibility of fixing conversations on WhatsApp Desktop Beta with multi-device.

The novelty also applies to WhatsApp for iOS, with some limitations that are specific to the smartphones of the bitten apple: if the main device has an iOS operating system, it is not possible to delete conversations on devices connected via the multi-device function. A second limitation concerns the current inability to exploit the feature on tablets, including iPads.

Also, connected devices cannot “see” the location in real time or create or view broadcasts. Finally, although the turning point brought by the multi-device function consists in allowing you to use WhatsApp on connected devices without having the smartphone connected to the network, this does not eliminate the primary role still played by the smartphone: it remains essential for the first connection and, in case failure to open the application on the smartphone for 14 days, all connected devices are automatically disconnected from WhatsApp.

How to update WhatsApp Beta

As mentioned, this function is currently only available for specific testers, therefore it is not enough to have installed the latest app update. In any case, the most recent version of WhatsApp Beta for Android (here is the page to join the beta program) can be downloaded from the Google Play Store by clicking on the badge below.

