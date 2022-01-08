WhatsApp brings us the air of changes: here are 5 new functions just presented

Numbers in hand is still the most used instant messaging by users, the number one in the world despite the arrembante Telegram. WhatApp has every air of confirming the data of 2021, immediately bringing five features with the new year.

The first change is for many, but not for everyone. At least for now. The Californian app that became part of the extended Facebook family since 2014 is in fact testing, with version 2.22.1.1 which takes advantage of the specific APIs made available by the new iOS 15, a new release that allows a user to view not only the contact’s name but also his photo, integrated in the banners on the lock screen or in the Notification Center.

A feature for the moment reserved for some users iOS (those who have version 15 of the operating system running on the Melafonini), but it is in the thoughts of WhatApp extend it to Android users as well, once it is developed without possible bugs.

New shortcuts and a preferential way for WhatsApp Business

A release will also be released later to further improve the Community, with a new concept, a sort of groups of groups to create an even more precise niche, also annexed to the choice of different recipients when sending a certain file. This functionality is a little behind the sharing of photos of photos, but it will always be done in 2022.

After announcing the new sort of chat “shortcut” to open the quick responses, Whatsapp is working on new features to offer to customers. It also has a filter for nearby activities in the works and a fairly remarkable restyling for the renewed contact information page: two functions closely linked to that WhatsApp Business, which deserves a renewal to keep up with the times. And to allow, above all, a Mark Zuckerberg to remain at the top of the messaging apps, repelling the assaults of Telegram, which has become even more performing with the new features of version 8.4.

The functionality “Companies nearby”Is under development, a new way to quickly find new corporate accounts on WhatsApp, without leaving the app. The feature has been released for some people in Sao Paulo and will be rolled out to more people in the future. Now it’s your turn to easily search for nearby businesses by filtering them using a new interface.

In this sense WhatApp has every intention of focusing on simplicity, decisive for the success of any release, always from a perspective WhatApp business: for greater effectiveness among the commercial activities operating on Californian instant messaging, there will be the possibility of applying filters to the research in progress, for example filtering the searches by type of commercial activity.

In this case the priority, unlike the shared photos of the profiles next to the name and via a pop-up, will be the prerogative of Android users, later also extended to fans of Melafonini. And similar.