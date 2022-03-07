WhatsApp | Changed your security code | does it mean | Applications | Smartphones | 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Why do I keep getting “changed your security code” in WhatsApp? Well, you are not the only person who is usually shown this notification. What does it mean? Is it something really bad? Well, here we will mention it.
You shouldn’t be afraid first. WhatsAppin order to improve the security of your conversations, tends to make various changes within your chats, such as the security code.
WHAT DOES “YOUR SECURITY CODE CHANGED” MEAN IN WHATSAPP
- If you have wondered what it is and why it appears every day, then we tell you that all your WhatsApp conversations are encrypted from end to end, so that no one but you and your friend or contact will only be able to read the messages.
- The security code changes every day or hour so that no intruder can hack your account or take over your conversations.
- The “your security code changed” message can be removed by logging into Account.
- After that, go to Security, at that moment deactivate the “Show security notifications on this phone” tab.
- That way, in the future, you will never see such notification in your WhatsApp conversations again.
- Remember that this does not remove the notifications that appeared before disabling this option.
HOW TO REMOVE “WAITING MESSAGE” FROM WHATSAPP
- If your friend has opened your conversation and the “waiting for message” in WhatsApp has not been solved, then you must do the following.
- First is to make a backup.
- To do this, go to WhatsApp, then go to Settings.
- Now you must enter Chats.
- Now make a backup of your conversations.
- When the process is complete, you must uninstall WhatsApp and download it again.