WhatsApp changes completely: 5 absurd news in 2022!

WhatsApp is ready to add new tools also in 2022. So let’s go and see the 5 news that await us during the next year.

Even this year Whatsapp is one of the most used applications in the world, with over two billion active users. In fact, the developers of the app have added numerous functions during this 2021. Next year, however, the colossus Half is ready to update the application further. These five functions will come both on iOS than on Android.

The first change could concern the function ‘Multi-Device‘. This function will serve to allow users to log out of one device but stay logged in to another and is already available in the Beta version. Users will also have the possibility to choose where to close the application. Then space also to the Reels within the messaging application.

The third novelty concerns thedelete a message even after 68 minutes from sending. So with this function it will be possible to delete everything regardless of when the message was sent. Finally WhatsApp is ready to introduce the themes, for customize the app And change color interface.

WhatsApp, change the pc version: new update in progress

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.