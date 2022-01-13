WhatsApp changes everything, here are the news for voice and notifications

After concluding 2021 with several announcements regarding the upcoming news, here it is Whatsapp takes its first decisive steps in 2022. Some changes are in the process of being distributed among iOS and Android beta testers that are destined to become much loved by users.

At the heart of the innovations planned for 2022 are the message notifications received andlistening to vowels, two basic components of the instant messaging system purchased by Facebook and now managed by the newborn Meta. These are two distinct changes, as also reported on WABetaInfo, but which will end up reaching users more or less simultaneously. At the moment they are being distributed among users enrolled in the beta, to which they will arrive over the next few weeks.

Profile picture in WhatsApp notifications

We come to the first of the two innovations provided by WhatsApp, with which the messaging app aims to provide users with further customization on a graphical level. When they receive notifications of the arrival of a message, they will be able to view, in addition to the name and the first words of the text, also the photo associated with the sender’s profile.

In this way, the recognition of the writer will be faster and it will be possible to decide instantly whether to read / reply or whether to postpone until later. Obviously net of photo “creative” that do not allow you to see the face of the writer. On the business side, it could prove to be a good way to spread and make your brand recognizable.

But that’s not all, as the change of notifications will also be accompanied by some tweaks to the user interface. For example, a new way of displaying the camera, which will allow you to more easily switch from rear to front optics. Again, you can decide to send multimedia files in multiple conversations at the same time, thus avoiding forwarding them from one chat to another.

Seamless voice messages

We now come to one of the most anticipated substantial changes, or at least destined to be. This is the ability to listen to voice messages even outside the WhatsApp chat in which they are played. For example it will be possible to start a vocal received, then moving to the contact list or to the general chat list.

A control mask will appear at the top of the WhatsApp screen, with the ability to pause or stop playback. It will also be possible to use a scrollbar to find out where you are with the message or to scroll forward or backward.