WhatsApp changes face, a new interface may soon arrive – PHOTOS

A news that has been discussed for a few weeks. WhatsApp may soon change the interface for sending media

In addition to the classic features to be exploited within the application, the work of the developers of Whatsapp keep focusing too on software design. In recent days we have already talked to you about a possible new interface for what concerns the in-app voice calls.

But the breath of fresh air as regards the visual appearance does not want to stop here, on the contrary. According to what was reported by the WABetaInfo experts, in fact, the idea would be to redesign the interface as well informing who you are sending photos or videos to.

WhatsApp, new interface for sending media

As can be seen from the above image obtained from WABetaInfo, it appears that the developers of Whatsapp want to implement a new interface for sending media. The novelty was identified thanks to the software update in beta version to 2.21.25.19. The idea is to allow the choice of new recipients before sending certain media files. The changes will also implement the ability to upload media to thestatus update (including images, videos and GIFs).

When you decide to send a media, therefore, you can choose between different recipients. In fact, it is already possible to do this when shooting a photo from the camera. With the redesigned interface, however, users will be given the possibility to change recipients even within the single chat. At the moment it is still a beta version, and it is not certain that the global rollout will take place in the coming weeks. We must also wait for the release of the updated interface for iOS beta testers. All that remains is to wait and see what the user feedback for this useful change, which may in any case be revised or even canceled in the coming weeks.