WhatsApp changes the modes of voice messages, how to listen to them again before sending

WhatsApp changes the way voice messages are sent. A real revolution, expected by many users. It had been heralded by several appearances on the beta versions of the app for Android and iOS, but now it has arrived for everyone. With the new feature, the user will be able to listen to the vowels before sending them. The new version will be accessible to everyone in the next few hours, or, at most, in a few days.

WhatsApp, old method for vowels

To send a message first you had to press and hold the microphone icon to open the recording interface. Moving his finger to the left the registration was canceled, while upwards he blocked the interface to prevent the registration from being interrupted by mistake. So the only thing that was allowed before was the interruption of the recording. If an incorrect message was sent, it had to be deleted immediately and then re-recorded.

WhatsApp, what changes

Now, however, the user can pause the vowel, resume it and delete it instead of sending it. In fact, during recording, WhatsApp now shows the sound wave when the voice is recorded and the Stop / Play button and allows you to listen to the audio again at any time, before sending it.

