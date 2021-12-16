WhatsApp changes the vowels: now they are sent like this

35

























The novelty was waited for years, and has been heralded by several appearances on the beta versions of the app for Android and iOS, but now it’s here for everyone: Whatsapp changes the way voice messages are sent, giving the user much more control over the message than in the past, because it is now possible listen to the vowels before sending them.









It was the same platform, via a video message on Twitter, to show everyone the new interface to send the voices on WhatsApp. The fact that there is an official communication, therefore, confirms that the new feature is for everyone and not, as has happened in the past, just for beta app users. Not everyone already sees the new version, but it is only a matter of hours or, at most, days: WhatsApp has announced the new vowels, so they will arrive shortly. Here you are what changes and what can we do now before sending a vowel.

WhatsApp voice messages: what changes

As far as yesterday, when a user wanted to send a voice message on WhatsApp, they had to press and hold the microphone icon to open the “L“: Moving the finger to the left the recording was canceled, moving it upwards blocked the interface to prevent the recording from being interrupted by mistake (which is useful for those who love to send very long vowels).

Beforein fact, it was only possible to stop recording, but if an incorrect message was sent, it had to be deleted immediately afterwards, and then recorded again. With often tragic results: the user is not always able to say what he actually wants to say, at the first try.

Now the user has much more control while recording a vowel: they can pause, resume and delete it instead of sending it. In fact, when recording, WhatsApp now shows the sound wave as the voice is recorded, the button Stop / Play and allows us to listen to the audio again at any time, before sending it.

It is not yet possible shorten, cut or edit the audio just recorded (but not yet sent), but the presence of some sort of “timeline“with the waveform of the recording suggests that, perhaps, this new function will also arrive in the future.

The new WhatsApp vowels are for everyone

The news just described for audio messages on WhatsApp are for everyone, but not everyone sees them yet and they can use them in their own app. WhatsApp is distributing them globally, to both Android and iOS users, but it will take some time.

Those who still see the old registration interface, therefore, need not be alarmed: it’s just a matter of few days, perhaps even of ..