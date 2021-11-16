WhatsApp closes groups: communities arrive

Whatsapp could close i groups, at least as we know them now. We should move from the current galaxy of groups, always ready to multiply like mushrooms even without our knowledge, to the new concept of Community. Transformation made possible by the introduction of subgroups.

Let’s go in order, that is, starting from the current situation. On WhatsApp there are individual chats, where you can write, send voice or files to individual users, and the group chat. The latter represent indistinct cauldrons where you are inserted by other users – when we do not create them ourselves – often without any authorization. At the most it will be possible to leave the group afterwards.

The future hypothesis is to switch to a system that resembles the Discord platform, widely used by gamers. Within a WhatsApp group it will be possible to create a subgroup, limited to some of the participants in the initial group. No need to create additional groups, a real “terror” for many users, but rooms reserved for a restricted community.

To anticipate the US site WABetaInfo, although some issues relating to the possibility of inviting users not present in the main group are not specified. Certainly also the rooms will result end-to-end encrypted. In any case, it could still represent a nice simplification for many, for example for a dinner with work colleagues (only with those we like most). Maybe it can also allow you to organize a movie night for lovers of horror films or the increasingly popular “cinecomic”.

WhatsApp, the other news in the air

WhtasApp is in the process of making various other features available to all users, up to and including reserved for beta testers. Among these the cryptography also with regards to cloud backup or new privacy controls.

There is curiosity especially for the actual arrival of the multi-device, i.e. the possibility of using the social network even on devices other than the main one and even if the latter was not connected to the network. It is still to be seen if this functionality will also arrive on other mobile devices, considering that so far it has only concerned the connection from desktop computers.