WhatsApp, Communities arrive: that’s what it is

The improvement work of Whatsapp, the popular messaging service controlled by Facebook, Now Half. A future update, which has been talked about since November, will introduce the Community, already available for the beta version of the chat client on iPhone, which is accessible to trial program members.

WhatsApp: Communities arrive

Communities consist of group chat which, instead of normal profiles, they in turn contain groups, up to 10. In fact, administrators can link up to ten groups into a single community, allowing members to view content related to different conversations, as well as texts, photos and videos. WABetaInfo describes Communities as “a space where group administrators have more control over the WhatsApp groups they manage”.

In a business context, for example, Communities can be exploited to bring together groups belonging to different business divisions, all managed by a single user (or more). A sort of container which, in this case, would represent the entire company. But it will also be possible to make uses that are not strictly related to productivity, there are many examples.

The app automatically makes a called group available Ads, in which administrators will be able to insert important messages and information to be forwarded to all participants. Furthermore, if one of the members leaves the Community, they will stop receiving messages from it, and will no longer be able to access it, as well as no longer be able to see the groups that are part of it.

