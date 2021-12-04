Tech

WhatsApp, crash with the new update: how to solve the problem

Check a new update on WhatsApp that crashes the application. Let’s see how to fix the problem on iOS and Android.

The new problem for the instant messaging application (Via Screenshot)

In recent days Whatsapp has released a new update. In fact we are talking about the update 2.21.24.11 for Android and 2.21.240.14 for iOS. Both operating systems, however, appear to suffer from a bug that causes the application crash. The users of the Apple, who noticed an automatic block immediately after sending the messages. Soon after that Android users also noticed the same problem.

However, solving the bug is very simple. In fact the iOS users will have to perform the following steps: TestFlight> Select WhatsApp Messenger (or WhatsApp Business)> Previous Builds> Install a previous beta build. Also, before carrying out these steps, you need to back up your conversations so as not to lose them. Instead, users Android it will simply be necessary manually delete the update and install the older version with APK Mirror.

WhatsApp is getting closer to social networks: the ‘Community’ function arrives

Whatsapp
News coming soon for the messaging application (via screenshot)

After the various controversies for the various disservices that often block users, Whatsapp is back on track right away and is ready to announce a new feature. In fact, the Menlo Park giant will soon launch the new instrument called ‘Community‘. The new feature was discovered by XDAdevelopers, after analyzing the version 2.21.21.16 of the latest Beta of the instant messaging application.

The portal has thought about explaining this new function better WABetaInfo. In fact, the tool will be used to better organize the groups already present on the application. This great novelty is ready to be inspired by similar functions already present on Telegram And Facebook. At the moment, however, users will have to wait a little longer before receiving further information on the new tool. There is great anticipation for the new feature which could debut with the next Beta version of the application.

