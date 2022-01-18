WhatsApp Desktop, here is the new interface in the style of Windows 11 and how to try it

There has been talk for months of a restyling of one new version of WhatsApp Desktop available via Microsoft Store, built through the platform Universal Windows Platform (UWP) compared to the current WhatsApp desktop client which was built via Electro. According to new information leaked on the web, however, it seems that the development team abandoned WinUI 2.6 to create a UI based on Windows 11 Design Elements.

WhatsApp Desktop, how to try the new version based on WinUI 2.6

The news was brought to light by theFireCube Twitter account, which he pointed out in a tweet some small differences between the old UWP version and the new one based on WinUI 2.6. The new app can also be downloaded via Microsoft Store, and it shows in some parts the Fluent Design style of Windows 11, with for example more rounded elements along the entire interface (for example in the toggles, in the keys, with the drop-down menus and more).

The development team is still working on the new style, so it is not uncommon to find parts of the new interface with elements left over from the old design and therefore inconsistent with the new features. After all, the client with the new interface based on WinUI 2.6 was released as a beta, and understandable that in the next releases the UI will be more and more complete, until it is ready to be fed to the final public.

It should be noted that the new version of WhatsApp Desktop available not only on Windows 11, but also on Windows 10, and supports multi-device (after you enable the beta program, of course), which was already available before. At the moment it is difficult to deduce the timing for the public release of the features, within a version of the messaging client.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!