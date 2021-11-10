Whatsapp Desktop, how to use it from your computer even if your smartphone is off – Corriere.it

One of the most awaited news of WhatsApp arrives: here’s how to use the desktop version even if we don’t have a smartphone at hand

Many of us use WhatsApp Web or Desktop, the version of Facebook chat (or rather Meta) that allows you to send messages and make calls even from computers and tablets. Until now, to access it, it was necessary to have a smartphone connected to the Internet, a limit that has finally been removed. With a few simple steps we can in fact use the chat on each device, up to a maximum of four, even if the smartphone is turned off, discharged or stolen. Let’s see how to do it.

First we need to download the latest version of WhatsApp on the smartphone. Then we go to the Settings and touch the item Connected devices. From here we go in Multi-device beta and then in Use the beta version. Once accepted, the smartphone will be ready. Now let’s go to WhatsApp Web or Desktop and connect the phone or tablet again. Done, nothing else is needed.

Note that the function is still in Beta and there are limitations. Connected devices can send and receive messages or calls for up to 14 days after the last access via smartphone. After the two weeks have elapsed, we will therefore have to re-enter the application from the phone and reconnect them. In addition, as the app warns, we will not be able to send messages or make calls from WhatsApp Web, Desktop or Portal with those who have an obsolete version of the app on their phone.

