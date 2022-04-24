WhatsApp | discover how the new function will be that you will only use if you pay | Subscription | Premium | Applications | Smartphones | Apps | Cell phones | Payment | Messaging | Business | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

A few years ago, a chain was created in the form of a message that spread through WhatsApp to the billions of users that the application has in different parts of the world, this indicated that the fast communication platform would start charging 0.37 cents for each message that was sent, since it did not take long for the app to deny this rumor; however, now WhatsApp will have a new feature that you will only access if you pay.

WhatsApp It has been characterized by being a totally free application, both on Android and Apple iOS devices, however, the Meta company (former Facebook Company), has decided to start generating income with its flagship platform, which to date has over 5 billion users.

As recalled, WhatsApp it has different versions: the Web, for browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, etc.; the Desktop, a native program for Windows or MacOS computers or laptops; and Business; the mobile app for entrepreneurs, the changes will be made in the latter.

THIS WILL BE THE NEW FUNCTION OF WHATSAPP PREMIUM

According to information released by WabetaInfoa portal specialized in revealing the latest news from WhatsAppit was learned that the Business version would have an exclusive feature in a subscription service that will probably arrive in the coming weeks, meaning that you will pay to get it.

Currently, you can only use four paired devices on whatsapp businessbut, the figure would rise to 10 with the paid version, it means that You can open the same account on up to 10 different platforms such as Web, Desktop and mobile Apps , of course from different devices. This would allow more people within a company to simultaneously use the same customer contact mechanism, thus facilitating communication between both parties.

