WhatsApp | Discover how to use the app without a SIM card | Phone | Telephone number | Smartphones | Cell phones | trick | Walkthrough | Technology | DualMessenger | Messaging | chips | nnda | nnni | DATA

WhatsApp is an instant communication platform that currently needs two essential requirements so that you can use it on your mobile device: first, that your cell phone has the Android 4.1 or higher operating system version, and in the case of iPhones it must be from iOS 10 onwards; the second, that you have a SIM card from any telephone operator, however, today we will teach you a new trick so that you can chat through the app without the need for your phone to have this SIM card. Take note.

when you download WhatsApp for the first time, either from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, when you open it it will automatically ask you to accept its terms and conditions and then register a cell phone number, if you do not have a SIM card you will be stuck in this He passed.

There are many mobile devices that have a tool that serves to duplicate the application of WhatsApp, means that you can use up to two different accounts on the same phone, but the curious thing is that some devices do not accept a dual SIM card, so you will ask yourself, how do I register in the other app? It’s simple, just apply the following steps:

SO YOU CAN USE WHATSAPP WITHOUT A SIM CARD

First, download whatsapp messenger from your mobile device with any operating system.

from your mobile device with any operating system. Now, to perform this trick you will need another phone, it is not important that it is a smartphone or that it has an internet connection, it should only have a SIM card and that it can receive calls or SMS text messages (important).

Go back to your smartphone that does not have a chip, or that does have a chip but you want to register another account in the duplicate app.

Accept the terms and conditions, click “Continue” and add the telephone number of your second mobile, we highlight, it may be old, those that were manufactured more than 15 years ago.

WhatsApp It will send you a text message with a code to the second phone so that it can verify that it is indeed you.

It will send you a text message with a code to the second phone so that it can verify that it is indeed you. Finally, put that code in the app of your current smartphone and you will be able to register and configure your name, information, profile picture, etc.

Although it seems illogical not to use that chip from the second cell phone in your current mobile device, there is a simple reason why users do not do it, and that is that many devices, regardless of the brand or model, do not accept dual SIM cards or do not have with double slot to add it.

