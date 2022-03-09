WhatsApp: Discover how you can send audio with the voice of ‘Vegeta’ – Apps – Technology

WhatsApp It is one of the most downloaded applications by Colombians, according to the ‘App Annie’ report in 2021, as it facilitates communication between people.

Through this you can send texts, files, videos, photographs and voice notes. The latter presents a way of turning everyday life into something fun by allowing change your voice to that of one of your favorite characters from ‘Dragon Ball Super’in this case: Vegeta, in his Latin American dubbing by René García.

(Also read: Spotify failures, the service is down)

Follow these steps to change his voice to that of ‘Vegeta‘:

1. Make sure you don’t have any pending updates in the application to avoid problems when sending the audios. This can be checked in the Google Play Store or App Store.

2. You don’t have to download any app. From your mobile device go to the FakeYou.com page

3. Fill in the information requested in the boxes. In the first category, choose ‘Anime’ and then ‘Dragon Ball’. When the ‘Voice’ category comes up, look for the option that says ‘Vegeta’.

4. Go to the bottom of the page where a white box should appear, write what you want to hear in the character’s voice.

5. The ‘Talk’ button should appear at the bottom of the box, press it.

6. After a few moments, the audios ready to play should appear at the bottom.

7. To download and share them on Whatsapp, tap on the three dots icon next to each audio.

This way you can have fun and amuse your friends.

Trends WEATHER

More news

– Steps to transfer content from Spotify to Apple Music

– Microsoft has trained half a million Colombians

– To jail man who asked for a loan to buy a Pokemon card