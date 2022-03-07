WhatsApp: do you know the trick to send audios with the voice of Toretto from Fast and Furious? Android | iOS | WhatsApp Tricks | WhatsApp audio | Technology

Although WhatsApp is a well-known messaging application, downloaded by millions of users from Android or iOS, the truth is that few know that it has several tricks to do fascinating things. For example, one of the secret methods allows you to send audio using the voice of Torettoone of the most beloved characters by fans of “Fast and furious”, the illegal street racing franchise. Do you want to know how? Here we will teach you.

Unlike other similar tricks, this time you do not have to download any strange application on your smartphone. The only requirements you must meet are to install the latest version of WhatsApp, the application of Google Chrome (or your preferred browser) and have an internet connection.

How to send WhatsApp audios with Toretto’s voice?

Opens Google Chrome on your phone or computer (the trick also works on whatsapp web) In the address bar type https://fakeyou.com/ A page with three boxes will open. In the first you will have to select Spanish Go to the second box and choose Toretto’s voice. You will also find other cartoon characters In the last box you must write the phrase that you want to send to your WhatsApp friends. For example: “Family comes first” Then press the buttons speak and Clear for the page to start doing its job After a few seconds, FakeYou will share the result, which you can download to your device.

That’s it. Finally, enter a WhatsApp conversation, press the clip icon and select the audio option. There, the file you downloaded will appear, select it and send it to your contacts who are fans of “Fast and Furious”.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a WhatsApp conversation with very important photos and videos, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The secret trick, which few people know about, only works if the WhatsApp user has made a backup of the instant messaging application. If you meet this requirement, feel free to check out this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a secret WhatsApp trick, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online’ and ‘writing’ from your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic secret WhatsApp trick, which will allow you to be ‘invisible’, then don’t hesitate to check out the following video, which soon became a trend on social networks, especially on YouTube.