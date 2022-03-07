WhatsApp: do you know the trick to send audios with the voice of Toretto from Fast and Furious? Android | iOS | WhatsApp Tricks | WhatsApp audio | Technology

Zach 53 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 81 Views

Although WhatsApp is a well-known messaging application, downloaded by millions of users from Android or iOS, the truth is that few know that it has several tricks to do fascinating things. For example, one of the secret methods allows you to send audio using the voice of Torettoone of the most beloved characters by fans of “Fast and furious”, the illegal street racing franchise. Do you want to know how? Here we will teach you.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

What to do so that Windows 11 connects to the 5 GHz band only

double band The latest devices and modern routers allow connect to the internet wirelessly to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved