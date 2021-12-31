WhatsApp, do you want to add someone but you don’t have their number? There is a trick!

On WhatsApp there is a trick to add a contact whose number we do not yet have: let’s find out how it will be possible to do so.

Although it is not a social network, Whatsapp has tons of social-like features like Instagram or Facebook. What we can’t do on the Meta application, however, is add a person by searching for their name. In fact, the only possible search can be done in your own address book. The only way to add someone, apparently, is to have the mobile number of the desired contact.

But geeks have discovered a way to add someone without a mobile number. What we need is the camera of ours Smartphone and a QR Code dedicated to the application. Indeed every profile Whatsapp is related to a QR code, which can be found simply by going to the options. Just click on the three dots at the top right, click on the QR code logo and your code will appear here. By framing the code with your camera, you will be able to add the contact without a number.

WhatsApp, the computer version is updated: what changes

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.