WhatsApp, do you want to find out the name with which they saved you in the address books? What a trick

Check a trick on WhatsApp that allows you to find out how your contacts have saved you in the address book: here’s how.

There are always many tricks to use on WhatsApp, increasingly the leader among instant messaging services. Today we are going to see how to find out the name with which others save you in the address book.

Whatsapp even today it is the most used messaging application in the world with over two billion active users. There are several tricks discovered by users to improve the service of the colossus app Half. One of this allows us to discover the address book of our contacts, so that we also know how our acquaintance saved our contact. In fact we have several precise users who save a contact with name surname and others instead who invent absurd nicknames or nicknames.

To satisfy our curiosity, therefore, there is a very specific trick. Obviously there will be no need neither an application nor a programmer’s wizardry. In fact, just ask the contact in question if he can send us our number on the application. If your acquaintance accepts, then you can find out under what name he saved you in the address book.

WhatsApp, how to choose who can add you to groups: very simple trick

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, an unreleased series arrives: shooting started, the news drives fans crazy

Often be added to groups of Whatsapp is a real nightmare for users, especially those who usually open the home and find most of the muted conversations. Groups on the messaging application are useful, but they are also often annoying. Precisely for this reason we should make acareful selection of the guests, of the topics covered and who brought you into the chat.

READ ALSO >>> Iliad, amazing news for all users: the telephony giants are shaking

A great help comes from the same service as Half. In fact, the solution would be to choose people who can invite you to a group. This is a starting point and to activate it you will need to perform the following steps. First of all you’ll have to go up ‘Settings‘and then continue in the section’Account‘. Once here you can decide if they can add you in the groups’All‘,’Only your contacts‘ or ‘Your contacts except‘. This way you can avoid being added to groups by people we don’t even know.