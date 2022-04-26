WhatsApp: do you want to know how your friends have registered you? Trick allows you | Android | iPhone | WPP | Technology

Chato? Honey? Sister-in-law? There are so many possibilities. There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become one of the most colloquial ways to communicate between trusted people and much of this informality can be seen with the Names that we choose to keep our friends in the application. Would you like to know how they registered you? With this method you will find out quickly.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is no longer just a apps, but also one of the main platforms with which we communicate today. For this reason, the name with which they have you registered in the application must be very important, and in social media It has been done viral a method that will let you know exactly this. How do my friends keep me? Meet him here.

The hack does not require any risky installation or web pages. You can do everything from your own smartphone with WhatsApp installed and is also suitable for the version of Android either iPhone. Here we leave you the procedure.

How to know with what name they have you registered on WhatsApp?

The trick is one of the most recurring searches on WhatsApp on Google, and it has already gone viral repeatedly on social networks. All you have to do is take your cell phone and follow this method:

Go to the conversation of the person you want to know about how I save you on their phone

Convince her to send you your contact, which has your number included. An excuse may be that you forgot this one.

Your contact will have to press the app’s clip icon, right next to the icon to put emojis, and then choose Contact

On the next screen, his contact list will appear, where he will have to look for you

When he has found you, he will only have to press send

The contact card (with your information) will be sent to your conversation.

And ready! What do you think? That contact card that they will send you will include both your number and the name with which that person saved you on their phone. So you can find out how they saved you the first time you shared your number. The trick can also be done from whatsapp web.

Yes indeed. Remember that WhatsApp has an integrated function to save contacts from the app, it will suggest doing it with the name with which another person could save you. Some choose to leave that denomination unchanged, which means that they were not necessarily the ones who wrote a certain name, but they did decide to leave it that way.

How to play WhatsApp voice memos with the screen off?

For this simple WhatsApp trick you do not need to install any third-party application. It is a functionality of the platform. You just have to follow these steps:

Play any audio, of any length. You can change the speed if you need it.

Exit to the desktop of your phone: the note will continue to play without any skipping in the audio.

You can open any other app as the voice memo will not be paused.

If you want to turn off the screen—perfect for podcast-sized audio—the audio will still play.

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

WhatsApp: know the reasons why your group could be closed automatically

One of the most important features of WhatsApp is that it allows the creation of groups. The safest thing is that you have one with your family, co-workers, school friends, among other people. Although many think that these chats are permanent, the truth is that the company can close them automatically if it notices that the participants have committed some faults that they consider serious. Here we will detail some of them.

As detailed by Andro4all, a portal specialized in technology, WhatsApp will close the groups that have been reported by a good number of members. This usually happens in chats that are made up of people who do not know each other and who only share a common hobby such as soccer, comics, a series or movie, among other hobbies. It is enough that some users agree and that group could be suspended forever. Here the details.

How to convert WhatsApp audios into text messages

Thousands of users have been surprised to learn that there is a secret method that allows us to convert the audios sent to WhatsApp into text messages. This brilliant trick can be of great help when we are in class or in a work meeting and we cannot reproduce the voice notes that come to us.

For those users who want to know the content of voice messages without having to listen to them. We explain the incredible trick that you must apply to transcribe into text what has been sent to us on WhatsApp in a simple and free way.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: how to prevent your family or school friends from adding you to groups without permission?

WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging app in the world, has many useful features. One of them, which works on Android and iOS, can be very helpful if you are tired of your friends, family or anyone else stopping you from adding groups without permission. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

How to prevent being added to WhatsApp groups?

1. Enter the Play Store or App Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. After updating, enter the instant messaging application and tap on the three dots icon (located in the upper right corner).

3. A list of options will be displayed, you have to select ‘Settings’.

4. Then you must choose “Account” and “Privacy”.

5. Finally, look for the ‘Groups’ option and click on it.

6. Three options will appear: Everyone (default), My Contacts, and My Contacts Except. You must select the latter.

7. That would be it. Now all that remains is to choose one or more contacts who could add you to WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp Web: do you know what are the best keyboard shortcuts that you should learn yes or yes?

There is no doubt that WhatsApp Web is a very useful instant messaging platform, since it allows you to use your PC or laptop to chat with your friends, family, co-workers, among other contacts. Although it enjoys great fame, many users are unaware of the tricks that this application, which is owned by Meta, has.

What are the most used WhatsApp Web keyboard shortcuts?

Ctrl, Alt, Shift and U – Mark a chat as unread.

Ctrl, Alt, Shift and E – Archive a chat.

Ctrl, Alt and N – Start a chat with someone.

Ctrl, Alt, Shift and P: pin a chat.

Ctrl, Shift, Alt and N: create a group.

Ctrl, Alt and M: mute notifications from a person or group.

Ctrl, Alt and comma – the contact list is hidden and the settings are displayed instead.

WhatsApp will allow you to react to messages with any emoji

For a few months, we have compiled the different news that WhatsApp is revealing for its platform, as well as the information that is leaking from the app, according to what certain technology portals discover, such as WABetaInfo. Precisely, this medium was the one that announced that the reactions to the social network will be arriving very soon, in order to complement the interaction that each user has in their chats.

Although it had been reported that six emojis were being tested as a reaction so far, in the latest beta it was discovered that the company is implementing a new selector to add all the icons already known in the conversations.

WhatsApp: hide the blue ‘online’ and ‘check’ with this secret WhatsApp Web trick

Write it down. If WhatsApp is known for something other than being used by millions of people around the world, it is definitely for bringing more than one ‘secret trick’. Now you can stay connected in the app without showing yourself ‘online’ and read messages without leaving the blue check mark without touching your Android or iPhone, all thanks to a method only possible with WhatsApp Web. Are you interested? We reveal it to you here.

This ‘secret trick’ is very useful, as it allows you to remain ‘invisible’ within WhatsApp without having to deactivate the option to show status, which would force you not to be able to see if others are also connected.

WhatsApp: how to export your contact list to an Excel document?

WhatsApp contacts are very important data for us. Therefore, when we have a problem with the cell phone and lose the phone numbers that we had saved in it, we have big headaches. In this sense, the best option is to be able to handle and manage them outside of the mobile. How to do it? Here we explain it to you.

You should keep in mind that having a phone book on your PC or laptop is very useful, especially in the workplace. For this reason, it is necessary to know the tricks that we can apply to export WhatsApp contacts to an Excel table.