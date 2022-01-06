WhatsApp does not work on these phones, check if yours is there too

WhatsApp will not work on some mobile phones: let’s try to understand why, what models it is and how to deal with the problem.

Operating systems, software, apps and much more are periodically updated. Also Whatsapp, with the arrival of 2022, will update and who he will find himself with an outdated operating system will have to say goodbye.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, is a really convenient and somewhat necessary app. It is unthinkable to be without it since it is used by many people. Unfortunately smartphone models who will be forced to somehow provide for this discomfort they are really many …

Anyway, the update will be implemented and who will be in possession of certain models of mobile phones, we will see them in detail later, will have to face the problem. It’s not just about minor brands telephony, but we turn also to the owners of Samsung and Apple, well yes!

Stop WhatsApp on some smartphones: why?

The decision of Half it is not superficial at all, on the contrary. It might seem like a push to get people spending money on a new cell phone, but it isn’t. It is about important reasons related to the privacy and security of users running out of date operating systems.

“What will happen when WhatsApp stops working?”. Here is the question that plagues us. You will no longer be able to exchange messages with your partner, with relatives, with friends or with groups. It will also be impossible back up your chats. Let’s see in detail which smartphone it is.

The complete list of mobile phone models

The problem will affect everyone who uses version 4.04. of the app and for owners of Apple for those who use iOS 9.