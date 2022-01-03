WhatsApp, everything changes for users: very important update in the message app

Rumors continue to circulate about WhatsApp, about the possibility of a third blue check, and about its use.

This is the dash below the message sent in chat. Only rumors or is it yet another hoax?

WhatsApp, will tick or not?

It could also be of interest -> WhatsApp, finally the voice function that makes everyone happy: impossible to do without it

The news had already circulated in the past that one would be on the way third blue check on WhatsApp. At the time there was talk of a use of the third check to make users understand that someone had taken a screenshot of the conversation in question.

For those hungry for news, we still have to wait, always assuming that there will be some about ticks… For now we are at two.

When you send a message in chat you can find different words that WhatsApp offers to the sender. As the first option, the gray check mark will appear, this means that precisely the message has been sent.

Secondly, there is the double gray check, which will rather indicate that the recipient has received the message. Then there is a third signal, the double blue check mark, which tells us that the message was also consulted.

Of course, in the privacy settings however, the possibility of eliminating the latter hypothesis is envisaged, in which case we will send a message, but we will never find out if the recipient actually read it or not if the recipient doesn’t say so.

The option that is ventilated, of the third check, could arrive since we are talking about rumors, in essence, what should it be used for?

What are the possible risks of chats?

In order to achieve its functionality, one must understand how important privacy on the web is. According to the rumors spread on the web, the third blue check would alert the sender that a screenshot of the chat has been taken.

You might also be interested in -> WhatsApp, how to send anonymous messages: the trick that nobody knows

This would let the recipient know who kept the chat for some unknown reason. All this could lead to endless diatribes, which is why many believe that the introduction of this further check in the app will never happen. So you can rest assured, for now the ticks will remain only two, with all due respect!