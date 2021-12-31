WhatsApp, finally the voice function that makes everyone happy: impossible to do without

We all have a friend who sends a 10-minute voice message with WhatsApp instead of calling. And perhaps the most important part of the message is just in the last 10 seconds!

The revolution that no one will be able to do without has arrived!

The functioning of voice messages

Born in 2009, WhatsApp has changed the way of communicating in any area, from friendship, to love and even at work.

The conversation was diversified and enriched with emoticons, videos and photos, but also video calls and recordings. We are available willy-nilly and listening to the messages will be possible in half the time.

WhatsApp probably did an error in creating the voice messages. In fact, it has not set a limited maximum time. This way, if users want, they can send messages for hours!

Voice messages have been a real innovation in the messaging landscape. They have been loved by many, as opposed to others who hated them. Their main purpose is to “help” the user a express yourself better and faster, by avoiding writing.

Faster voice messages on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has facilitated users with a new feature to help those who hate long-winded messages. After many tests the function to speed up voice messages has arrived on WhatsApp for all iOS and Android users.

So the WhatsApp function that perhaps you were expecting more has arrived, there is one new interface recording of voice messages. A function that can display your voice message with a waveform before sending it.

Furthermore you can slide it, for those who have friends who love to send two-minute voice messages. This is great news for all those who love to hear their own voice first and for all those who are afraid of always sending the message with the wrong information.

For all users who have updated the application, the function has been made available automatically. His operation is very simple: Once you have started listening to the audio, a button will appear on the right of the message to speed up the message.

Voice messages can be speeded up by 1.5x and 2x, in practice, arriving at halve the listening time. Normal speed is indicated with 1x.