WhatsApp for iOS is updated with support for Full Immersion

Version 22.2.75 of the WhatsApp for iOS is available for download. The new update adds support for new features, although the changelog reveals that they will be rolled out “in the coming weeks”.

The most important feature introduced with the new update is undoubtedly the support for the Full Immersion function introduced with iOS 15 and which has been highly appreciated by users.

Also, when we receive a notification from WhatsApp, we will now display the contact or group image in a large format, with the addition of a small application icon at the bottom right. We have already seen this function for Telegram months ago.

In addition to all this, a novelty related to the voice messages. With the new update, in fact, while we are recording a voice message it is possible to pause and resume the recording.

To use the function, all we have to do is scroll up to record without having to hold down the microphone key, then use the “pause” and “resume” keys.

The new version of WhatsApp is available for download on the App Store.