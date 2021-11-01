WhatsApp, from 1 November will no longer work on many iPhones and Android

Check your mobile! In fact, many users may no longer be able to use Whatsapp. Here is the reason.

In the last period, also thanks to the impact of Covid, there has been an increasingly massive use of various technological devices, such as PCs, tablets and smartphone. Thanks to these tools, in fact, we have the possibility to communicate with friends, relatives and companies at any time, even if distant.

Various services are available to us, such as the applications of instant messaging. Among these the most famous is undoubtedly Whatsapp, which as of November 1, 2021 will stop working on many models. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Check your mobile phone, perhaps Whatsapp is no longer there: this is the reason

Whatsapp is the most used and famous instant messaging application in the world. It is no coincidence, therefore, that many are interested in the various news concerning it. Precisely in this context it is good to know that, starting from 1 November 2021, this app will no longer work on different iPhones and Android. This is because Whatsapp is constantly update and precisely for this reason it is easy to come across particularly old devices, not able to support the new features.

In particular, starting from November, there will be about 50 smartphones considered too obsolete, so much so as not to guarantee the correct use of Whatsapp. Going into details, these are devices with Android 4.0.3 or earlier and Apple iPhones with iOS 9 or older. It follows, therefore, that at the moment it is possible to use Whatsapp on Android devices with operating system 4.1 and later and iPhone with iOS 10 and later.

READ ALSO >>> Whatsapp, beware of this very dangerous message: the trap is around the corner

Between models that will no longer be able to use Whatsapp, therefore, include: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual. But not only that, also Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2, Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus. To use WhatsApp on iPhone, remember, you need at least iOS 10. Yes therefore recommends updating the operating system to the latest version available, which as far as iPhone is concerned is iOS 15.