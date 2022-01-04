WhatsApp gives a new goodbye to all these smartphones in 2022

A number of devices that we know very well will no longer be able to use WhatsApp, and since it is a serious matter we cannot possibly ignore it.

Whatsapp literally retires some smartphone who, from now on, will no longer be able to use this application. Among the names that come out we can note the presence even some phones that we know very well, such as those of the Apple you hate Samsung.

These situations happen when theinstant messaging app he comes updated, while these devices remain too old and, therefore, are no longer able to support the service in question. But of which smartphone we’re talking about?

The list of phones

We report that if you have begun to experience problems inaccess of WhatsApp starting from this month, probably theapplication it can no longer be used in that device.

In fact, one has come into effect functionality which automatically activates one planned obsolescence, i.e. that the app can no longer be used on certain devices. Among the mobile phones that will no longer be able to support it let’s see the iPhone 6 And 6S, as well as the SELF.

From the point of view of the world Android, on the other hand, the cutting of devices concerns – in an exclusive way – the Galaxy Trend Lite, the Galaxy Trend II, the Galaxy S3 mini, the Galaxy Xcover 2, the Galaxy Core and the Galaxy Ace 2. And even if some of these phones, like the last one for example, can still be used in Italy, this will not change the situation equally.

The matter continues with Huawei, whose models that will leave the scene will be theAscend G740, L’Ascend Mate and theAscend D2. For LG, however, we see the various Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact And Optimus L4 II Dual.

From all of these names we understand that smartphones to be affected they are many, so it is clear that if one of them is ours we will be forced inevitably to change it. Let it be a good time to do it? Maybe yes.