WhatsApp goodbye for these smartphones, here are which ones

A new year has just begun and, as often happens, it brings with it news and some goodbyes. The technological sector is no exception, including that specific part relating to smartphones. Specifically, it will be a stop linked to Whatsapp, which will no longer work on a number of devices.

The farewell to WhatsApp will not only concern this or that operating system, in the list of devices no longer supported include both iPhones and Android-branded smartphones. So pay attention and maybe plan the new purchase in time (WhatsApp will work until the OS updates are stopped), so as to take advantage of any offers in circulation.

While not affecting a particular brand, it is precisely the aging of some operating systems to make the associated devices no longer usable. While for a number of smartphones it will be possible to upgrade to later versions, for those listed below it may be time to retire.

Goodbye WhatsApp, on which models it will no longer work

Simplifying the matter a little, the smartphone who will no longer have access to WhatsApp in the course of 2022 are those who mount the Apple iOS 9 or Android 4.04 operating system. Below are more detailed indications for the major brands and lesser known devices.

Apple

There will be no particular problems for devices updated to iOS 10 and later and equipped with a processor equal to or greater thanA9. In recent months, a goodbye has been rumored to the first generation iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE. However, if properly upgraded – they safely arrive at iOS 15 – WhatsApp will continue to work.

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Trend II;

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini;

Galaxy Xcover 2;

Galaxy Core;

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Huawei

Ascend G740;

Ascend Mate;

Huawei Ascend D2.

LG

Lucid 2;

Optimus (F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F5 Dual, L5 II, L5 Dual, L3 II, L7 II Dual, L7 II, F6, L4 II Dual, F3, L4 II, L2 II and F3Q);

Enact.

Sony

ZTE

Grand S Flex;

V956;

Grand X Quad V987;

Grand Memo.

Others