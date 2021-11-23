Goodbye to the shortcut so loved by users. The changes in the latest whatsapp update have removed it.

Whatsapp is the most used messaging app in the world. The classic SMS, which the new generations do not know today, are no longer used and the new tools to keep in touch with friends and relatives are easy to use only in appearance.

There are several operations that can be carried out on Whatsapp. Messages, calls and video calls are nothing more than the basis of this platform. Other functions that can be performed concern the possibility of being able to take photos, record videos and edit the shots before sending it to the selected contact.

Whatsapp, goodbye to the shortcut: the changes of the latest update

In the last few hours, a new update has arrived for the Android version of Whatsapp, identified by the build number 2.21.24.9. With the latest update, a shortcut designed for faster access to editing images when they are shared to contacts is eliminated.

This option appeared on the left side of the screen and allowed users to access the editing tools. The first test results of those who are trying this version of WhatsApp reveal that the latest update has permanently eliminated it.