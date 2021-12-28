WhatsApp has a Christmas version: here’s how to activate it

And even Whatsapp is painted red and white for Christmas, especially because we all want to “savor” the air of the holidays all the time. In this regard we can apply a simple procedure to be able to completely transform Whatsapp, but how?

Every year we witness the change of graphics of different applications. Whether it is for a specific event or because one is coming festivity in particular, of course we always like it to see how an app can be improved from time to time.

And also Whatsapp it is not excluded from this traditional practice that we see every year, especially since, being a platform extremely used social network, he could not fail to have his own look since it is used non-stop. With these premisestherefore, we just have to understand how this is possible use this new layout to replace that current. Will we like it? Let’s find out right away.

The configurations that can be made

The Christmas started perfectly and we can only be happy with this beginning, so much so that the joy that can be felt in theair it is truly phenomenal. But what it could do to us more glad he is Whatsapp with his new graphics. In fact, backgrounds, icons and messages can be modified on the occasion of the Christmas event, making theapplication in question more interesting and nice to look at than before. It has all the potential to have whatever kind of innovation However.

Although many do not know it, it seems that it is possible to replace the logo on the screen with a Santa Claus equipped with bows and happiness. There are quite simple methods that will allow us to download the following pictures: whatsapp-logo-natale-1.png And whatsapp-logo-natale-2.png. Who has Android will have to take care to install the Nova Launcher application available on the Google Play Store, then click thewhatsapp icon after two seconds, from which, later, one will appear set of options at our disposal.

Then it will be sufficient to go to “Edit“And then allow the software we have downloaded previously to access your gallery. Also keep in mind that the image will need to be renamed “Whatsapp icon christmas “. When we have chosen it, the magic: will be replaced with the original one. For iOS, however, the situation changes little. We will have to switch to the app “Quick Commands“And to do so it will be enough to open theapplication and then touch the icon with the “+”At the top right. Later it will be necessary to arrive at the item “Add Action“, after “Open the App“And finally press”You choose“, From which we will be able to select Whatsapp.

Here it will be enough to press the button with i three dots to give the command a name and select the item “Add to home“. Then it will be sufficient to click on theicon button to choose your favorite photo from to insert, and which, in this case, will represent Santa Claus with its splendid colors.