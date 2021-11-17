WhatsApp: here comes the function that everyone wanted! We can hide from those who harass us

Whatsapp is modifying its platform allowing users to use everything in a simpler way but also in a more efficient way than what has been done up to now. The company has recently released the possibility of finally using the multi-device for all android and iOS users and has also allowed you to download, for now in Beta version, the new application for Windows 10 and Windows 11.

New, now, the function probably the most awaited by many and designed to offer an additional solution to protect the privacy of users. Yes, because for those who would like to keep the nuisances away, a new option may soon debut in the settings ready to prevent only certain contacts with our mobile number from knowingwhen we connected for the last time as well as other features.

WhatsApp: here’s how to hide from others

Going into the Account section so Privacy and then again Last Accessfrom the WhatsApp settings you can easily set the profile so that thetime of our last visitis visible to all users, only to the contacts we have in the address book or to no one. A very useful function for those who do not want to appear to others or only want to hide from some.

However, according to some rumors, the function being developed by the developers of WhatsApp would allow this information to be shown to all contacts in the address book and at the same time tohide it only from a list of usersthat users could specify by manually adding them to a list.

In short, a real “black list”,in which it would be possible to insert all those to whom we do not want to let you know we are connected or to let you know the last time we logged in. Currently known asMy contacts except, which can be translated intoMy contacts except,this new option would have already arrived in the devices of some testers. Clearly, as happens in these cases with WhatsApp, we do not yet know when and if it will be definitively released in all devices or never made available. In any case, the suggestion is always to keep the app constantly updated to ensure that we receive all the news as soon as they are made available.