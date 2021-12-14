Whatsapp, here is the app that allows you to read the vowels instead of listening to them

Good news for all those who don’t like voice messages on Whatsapp. In fact, reading rather than listening to them is possible. Here is the trick everyone was waiting for.

Starting from the computer, passing through the tablet, up to the smartphone, there are really many technological tools at our disposal, which allow us to communicate at any time with friends, relatives and even companies, even if geographically distant from us. All tools that almost all of us now use and that have highlighted their usefulness especially during the lockdown.

Dwelling on these services, it undoubtedly counts among the most used and appreciated ones Whatsapp. Packed with features that simplify communications, there is one that can often be unwelcome, namely the annoying voice messages. By dwelling on the latter, however, some good news finally arrives. Thanks to a simple trick, in fact, it is possible to read rather than listen to them. But how to do it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Whatsapp, watch out for audio messages: the truth you don’t expect

Among the most known and appreciated instant messaging applications, now send messages, both written and voice, via Whatsapp it has become, for many, a daily habit. At the same time, however, there are pitfalls. Those who try to exploit this app in order to spy on the conversations of others know this well. Precisely for this reason, some time ago, we saw together how to find out if someone spies on us on Whatsapp.

Able to offer numerous functions, WhatsApp continues to introduce new options, in order to make the use of this app more and more pleasant and intuitive. These include the voice messages, which are promptly sent to us by friends and relatives for various types of communications.

In many cases they are short audio, in others, however, they are long and annoying voice messages. Do you want it because you’re busy at work or simply because you don’t want the people around you to listen to the audio, it can happen to everyone that you don’t want them. to listen.

Reading instead of listening to voice messages is possible thanks to this application

Precisely in this area it will be interesting to know that reading the voice notes on Whatsapp, instead of listening to them is possible. This is thanks to the application Transcriber, available for both iOs and Android devices. Able to turn audios into text, finally allows you to know the content of a voice message, without necessarily having to listen to it.

To do this, all you have to do is click on “share” and choose the Transcriber application symbol from the options that must be previously installed on your device. At that point the text is transcribed and it is possible to read it. A tool particularly useful for those who do not want to listen to voice messages, but still wants to know its content.