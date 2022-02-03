WhatsApp: here is the handy news for Android and iOS that many were waiting for

What’s coming to iOS and Android with WhatsApp in the near future? Finally the ” reactions ” that is the reactions directly to the messages that will allow users to respond with an emoji without having to write something. The clear WhatsApp plan: bring the “ reactions ” in the messages of all chats, for both iOS and Android smartphones, and will therefore guarantee users to use small faces to reply directly to a message without having to write it.

WhatsApp: this is how the ” reactions ” to messages will be

In this case the new version of WhatsApp ready to bring the “ reactions ” to the messages on the popular chat platform, in full iMessage style, seems to enter its final stages and some screenshots have also appeared online allowing not only to understand that they are practically ready to arrive even in stable versions but also as they are made.

As is often the case, the information was first released by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp has been working on this news for quite some time even if in reality everything has not yet come publicly for everyone. The feature will offer users of the messaging app a quick and easy way to reply to a message via six emojis including thumb up, heart, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face and folded hands. Once you have chosen a reaction, it will appear in small format directly below the message.



Also according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp plans to bring reactions to messages publicly on both iOS and Android, in an upcoming update for distribution to the general public. And don’t forget that reactions will also be end-to-end encrypted, just like standard messages on the platform.