Whatsapp, here’s how to put Santa’s hat on the App icon

Today begins the real holiday period. Christmas Eve starts with them and with them the desire to dress up everything around us, including smartphones. Wallpapers, icons and personalized messages become thematic and thus the apps take on new connotations. Master of “masks” is WhatsApp the messaging app. Few people know this but it is possible to change the icon on the screen by turning the green cloud into a Santa Claus with bows. To do this, it will be sufficient to connect to two links to obtain the images in the right format. whatsapp-logo-natale-1.png e whatsapp-logo-natale-2.png

Android and iOS let’s see how to dress up Whatsapp for a party

First of all for Android the first thing to do is download and install the Nova Launcher application available for free on the Google Play Store. Then just touch the WhatsApp icon for about 2 seconds, a series of options will appear. At this point you will have to click on Edit. Click on the WhatsApp logo and Nova Launcher will allow you to access your gallery. Remember to download the image and rename it like this: “WhatsApp icon christmas”. Choose the icon and that’s it.

Other phone other procedure: for iOS you have to go to the Quick Commands app. To do this, first open the app, and then tap the icon with the plus symbol at the top right. From the New Command menu, tap Add Action, then Open the App and finally, press Choose, and select WhatsApp from the apps presented. By touching the button with the three dots, at this point you will need to give a name to the command and choose the Add to home item; by clicking on the command icon you can choose your favorite photo, looking for it in the phone gallery.