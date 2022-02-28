WhatsApp: how does it make millions of dollars, if it has no ads? – Apps – Technology

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world. He currently provides his service instant messaging in more than 180 countries and ever since its sale took place in 2014 for a figure close to US$20,000 million to Facebook, now called Meta, its enormous potential was known.

Currently, WhatsApp produces enormous profits thanks to the information of its users, who are close to 2,000 million, and it is the third social network with the most followers, only surpassed by Facebook and YouTube.

In its field, instant messaging, it is a leader by far, considering that its competition such as WeChat has only 1.213 million users and Telegram 500 million.according to Business Insider.



Despite the huge number of people who use the services of this application, the absence of advertising makes many wonder where the millionaire profits come from each year.

The main ‘gold mine’ is information, but not that which is housed in the conversations but rather that which is really marketable. They can be the telephone numbers, times and hours of use, the locations that are frequented, the geolocation of the public when activating the GPS, among others.



This type of data is used so that the market can know what the preferences of the audience are and thus plan more successful strategies so that marketing is more effective.

In the beginning WhatsApp planned to charge an annual subscription that would cost a dollar, but after testing the theme they decided to provide the service for free, a format with which it works to this day.

