WhatsApp: how to activate the ‘secret camera’ of the app and what can you use it for? | Android | iPhone | Tricks | WPP | Technology

If you have an Android phone and downloaded WhatsApp to chat with your friends, family, co-workers, among other people, you will be amazed to find out that the application instant messaging has a ‘secret camera’ that is disabled by default. Would you like to know how to activate it? Here we are going to teach you.

It is worth noting that this trick only works on smartphones that use the Android operating system; In case you use WhatsApp on an iPhone or other Apple device, you will not be able to implement it. If you are interested in learning it, update the app from the Google Play Store and follow these simple steps:

How to activate the ‘secret camera’ of WhatsApp?

1. Open your cell phone widgets. This may vary, depending on the brand of phone; in some it is by pressing it for a few seconds, in others it is by pinching it.

2. At the bottom, all the widgets that have been installed on your smartphone, but that you still do not use, will appear.

3. They are separated by categories, so look for WhatsApp widgets.

4. There are two WhatsApp widgets, the first is shaped like a window (and is used to view messages without entering the application) and the second looks like a camera.

5. Select the second one and drag it to an empty part of your screen.

6. You will notice that an icon called ‘whatsapp camera‘ on the screen of your smartphone.

7. If you press this icon, you can take a photo or record a video to share it as a WhatsApp status. That is, it is a faster way to use this function, without having to enter the application.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos and videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.