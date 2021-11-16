How to add a contact by taking a photo. The operation takes little time and is easy and intuitive.

Whatsapp is the most used messaging app in the world. The classics SMS, which today the new generation do not know, are no longer used and the new tools to keep in touch with friends and relatives are easy to use only in appearance.

There are several operations that can be carried out on Whatsapp. Messages, calls and video calls are nothing more than the basis of this platform. Today, for example, we will explain how to add a person by taking a photo.

Whatsapp, how to add a person by taking a photo: the trick is very simple

Who said that to add a person to whatsapp contacts you must necessarily have his phone number, did not know well the features of the most used messaging app in the world. In addition to the classic method, there is another much easier to use: just take a picture of someone’s personal code to have them added to your address book. Here are the steps to follow.

You have to open the WhatsApp app and go to “New chat”. At this point you will find yourself in front of the Add contact item with the QR code symbol drawn nearby. Pressing this function will automatically open the camera and by framing the QR code the contact will be added quickly and easily.