WhatsApp | how to add a security pattern or fingerprint to enter hidden chats | Applications | Smartphones | Plus | Archived | Technology | trick | Walkthrough | Cell phones | nnda | nnni | DATA

whatsapp messenger, the messaging application belonging to the Meta company, does not have a specific function to hide your conversations, but it does have a tool that allows you to do something similar such as archiving your chats in a folder, the same that is identified at a glance from the interface main of the aforementioned platform. Fortunately for those users who for some reason would like to hide their chats, there is an unofficial version of WhatsApp called WhatsApp Plus, from here you can hide your conversations and even add a security pattern or fingerprint, in Mag we will teach you how to do it, take note.

Before starting, it is important to clarify that whatsapp plus has been recognized by Meta as a “unofficial version” of its native program, so there is a risk for users because it does not have end-to-end encryption technology, a security mechanism so that only you and the person you are chatting with are able to see or hear everything. what are shipped. Knowing this, we will first teach you how to download the Plus version, but it is at your own risk to use it, although to date there are no reports of failures or security.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WHATSAPP PLUS APK

To access the latest version of the WhatsApp Plus APK without ads, you only have to download the most recent update of the platform. Remember that to install the Plus version on your Android phone, you must first remove the original application from WhatsApp.

It’s a fact that you won’t be able to download this APK from the Google Play Store, but you can through certain web pages with the help of your favorite browser such as: Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc.

There are three reliable websites where you can get WhatsApp Plus, these are: Bad life , apkpost Y iDownload .

Access the pages and click on "Download".

Finally, grant the permissions to your mobile browser so that you can install it.

HOW TO HIDE CHATS IN WHATSAPP PLUS AND ADD A SECURITY PATTERN OR FINGERPRINT

Before you sign up for the Plus app, you have to delete your account from Official WhatsApp .

. Open WhatsApp Plus and create a new account with your phone number.

The next step is to click on one of the chats that you want to hide (be careful not to archive).

When the conversation is shaded, press the icon of the three stripes that are in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, click on “Hide chat”.

Since this is your first time doing this, you will be asked to choose a security method for you to enter this hidden section. It can be a security pattern, PIN, password or fingerprint, choose the one you like best.

After creating your password or pattern, you will return to the main interface with the chat shaded, repeat the process to hide the chat and enter your password, now the conversation will have disappeared.

Ready, that would be all, you have created a security method so that when someone wants to enter the hidden section, they will first be asked for a password or pattern. Surely you are wondering, Where are the hidden chats? It’s easy, just click on the word “ WhatsApp ” on the WhatsApp Plus home screen the one located at the top left, enter your password and the list of hidden chats will appear.

