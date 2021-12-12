WhatsApp, how to automatically reply to messages: extraordinary trick

Check a method on WhatsApp to automatically reply to messages. So let’s see how to use the new trick on the app.

There are many tricks on Whatsapp both those to be discovered within the application, and those discovered by users and applicable with third party applications. The developers of the colossus HalfHowever, they still have to devise a robot that is ready to respond automatically, which could be especially useful when we are busy at work, or when we do not have the possibility to control the our smartphone. At the moment, however, there is a third-party application that can satisfy the most busy users.

In fact, the application is called “Autoresponder”And allows us to set one auto reply, which can be sent multiple times and for how long the user will take. In fact, there are several answers that can be set, such as “Ok“,”I arrive“,”We see them” or also “I’m on my way right now, let’s talk later“. In addition, this application also has a timer, which allows us to set the time in which to run it.

WhatsApp, it will soon be possible to dictate a message: how to do it

Almost all people in the world now use Whatsapp every day, with the application that allows everyone to text and call for free. Furthermore, its use becomes increasingly essential for everyday life. Users, every day, find more and more ways to simplify the use of colossus of Menlo Park. For example, a trick has popped up for write text messages by dictating them to the speech synthesizer.

In fact, all users can use the synthesizer automatically installed inside the smartphone to dictate a written message. So just say on your cell phone: “Ok Google“. Then you will have to add: “Send a WhatsApp message to …”And finally proceed by dictating the message to be sent to that person. Alternatively you can use the application ‘Voice To Text‘, free for both App Store that for Play Store.