Whatsapp, how to block a contact without getting caught: very easy

How to block a contact without them noticing. The method is very simple.

The absolute novelty on the messaging application (via screenshot)

Whatsapp is the most used messaging app in the world. The classic SMS, which today the new generation do not know, are no longer used and the new tools to keep in touch with friends and relatives are easy to use only in appearance.

There are several things you can do on whatsapp, and one of these is definitely blocking a contact that we don’t like. When this operation is carried out, however, the injured party discovers it very easily and today, with the following text, we will explain how to block a contact on whatsapp without being noticed.

Whatsapp
A new trick on the messaging application (via screenshot)

Blocking without being noticed, is it really possible? The answer is yes and the procedure is very simple. This is not the traditional blocking but another method that will save the user from reactions that could get him even more in trouble.

We are talking about a very simple method: that of silencing the chat of that specific contact. Once the messaging app, just go to the chat of the contact we would like to block and click on the contact’s name: at that moment all his information will appear.

Here you will need to select the item “Disable notifications”. This option will allow the user to silence messages and all content sent starting from 8 hours up to always. The same thing can also be applied in whatsapp groups.

