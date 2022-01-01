Is it possible to chat on Whatsapp even without an Internet connection? The answer is yes and the trick is very simple.

Whatsapp is the most used messaging app in the world. The classic SMS, which today the new generations barely know but which nevertheless remain a beautiful memory of the not so young, are no longer used and the new tools to keep in touch with friends and relatives are easy to use only in appearance.

There are several operations that can be carried out on the Whatsapp messaging app. Messages, calls and video calls are nothing more than the basis of this platform. Today, for example, we will explain how to chat even without an internet connection.

READ ALSO:

Whatsapp, how to chat without internet connection: the trick is very simple

The trick to chat even without an internet connection involves a few simple steps. First you need to download the Yoga VPN app. Then you have to go to the settings of your smartphone, continue on Mobile networks and then on Access point names – APN and make sure that the telephone operator is entered correctly.

After carrying out the aforementioned step, you need to go to the App, click Quick Start and select WhatsApp. This way you can continue chatting even without a connection. Remember that this is an operation that undergoes fluctuations and it is not recommended to send large files such as photos or videos.